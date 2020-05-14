BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $4.06 Million in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 3.04% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BKF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.88. The company had a trading volume of 41,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,908. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $47.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

