BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,706 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 109,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,183,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,224,285. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.