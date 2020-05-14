BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,006 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,137,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,014,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

