BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 91,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.42% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,995. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.