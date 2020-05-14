BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,621 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.90.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $277.31. 6,290,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

