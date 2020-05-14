BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 103,970 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,970 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $54,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,568. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.16.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.