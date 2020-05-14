BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 11,504 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after acquiring an additional 631,998 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,746 shares of company stock worth $23,449,093 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.46. 1,838,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.29. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.43.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.