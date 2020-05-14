BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 28,490 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,490 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,195 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 33,002,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,774,000 after acquiring an additional 765,113 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 24,658,496 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,332,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.52. 5,148,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,652,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

