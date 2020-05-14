BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 8,873 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after buying an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,589 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $1,159,267,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.60. 1,990,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.28.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

