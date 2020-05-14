BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $292,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,996,714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,748,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,513 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in Amphenol by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,478,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $398,342,000 after acquiring an additional 873,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,878,612 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,552,000 after acquiring an additional 839,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,099,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,093,082,000 after acquiring an additional 770,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded up $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $83.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.54. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.92. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. TheStreet lowered Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Amphenol from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cross Research lowered Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

