BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,982 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,415,401,000 after buying an additional 5,285,137 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after buying an additional 3,637,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.40.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $132.72. 2,623,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.51. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $46,183.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,719.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.