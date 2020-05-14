BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,318 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. G.Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.40.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $126.03. 2,246,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,760,362. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

