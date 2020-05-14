BOMB (BOMB) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $747,802.36 and $45,584.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00008467 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00026365 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 94.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000704 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031108 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,544.64 or 0.99834965 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000542 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00087912 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000512 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 924,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 923,849 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

