Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 4.9% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,749,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 658,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $16.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,382.51. 708,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,178. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,374.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,759.79.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 78.22%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.17 EPS. Booking’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 36.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,775.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,740.57.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

