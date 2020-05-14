BOSAGORA Market Capitalization Tops $13.22 Million (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One BOSAGORA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and GDAC. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $503,852.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.17 or 0.01986870 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00084332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00169114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000156 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA's total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,119,914 tokens.

The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora.

Buying and Selling BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

