Bottos (BTO) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Bottos token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, Bibox, CoinEgg and BigONE. During the last week, Bottos has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $567,776.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041978 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.03398208 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00054825 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030676 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, LBank, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.