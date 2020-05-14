Bread Market Capitalization Hits $9.16 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Bread has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $479,936.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.56 or 0.03354324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00055345 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00030718 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bread

Bread can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

