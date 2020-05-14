BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BBIO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $30.78 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,454.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 62,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $1,631,192.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,047,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,101 shares of company stock worth $4,759,159 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 60,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 40,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 368.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

