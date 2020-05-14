Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million.

NYSE MNRL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.62. 669,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,946. The firm has a market cap of $760.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

In related news, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold D. Carter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060 in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.70.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

