Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $7.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $680.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 1,914.29%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

