Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,402,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $189,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCF National Bank increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 38,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 36,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 73,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.77. 18,216,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,971,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

