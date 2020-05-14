Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $263.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.36.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total transaction of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

