Brokerages Anticipate Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Air Products & Chemicals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.00 billion. Air Products & Chemicals reported sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will report full year sales of $8.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Air Products & Chemicals.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $5,988,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock opened at $225.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $257.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.33 and its 200 day moving average is $226.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.86.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.