Brokerages Anticipate Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.81 Million

Brokerages expect Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) to post $8.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $22.20 million. Evolus posted sales of $2.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $70.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.10 million to $99.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $139.47 million, with estimates ranging from $99.63 million to $187.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOLS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evolus by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 41,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Evolus by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 1,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 2,162.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 459,829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Evolus by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 33,310 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $3.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $139.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.22. Evolus has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.97.

Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

