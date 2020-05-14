Brokerages Anticipate Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,465.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTGC opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

