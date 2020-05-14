Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.59 Billion

Brokerages expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to report sales of $18.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.85 billion and the lowest is $18.18 billion. Humana posted sales of $16.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $74.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.33 billion to $75.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $81.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.68 billion to $82.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.74.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,830,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,441 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Humana by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,191,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,965,000 after purchasing an additional 169,791 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Humana by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 167,355 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $377.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.28. Humana has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $393.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

