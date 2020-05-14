Brokerages Anticipate Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) to Post -$1.07 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) will announce earnings per share of ($1.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the lowest is ($1.11). Odonate Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.66) to ($4.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($2.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Odonate Therapeutics.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Odonate Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 664,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after acquiring an additional 74,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 46.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 65,344 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODT traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 1,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,237. The firm has a market cap of $855.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.87. Odonate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

