Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $828.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will announce $828.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $843.70 million and the lowest is $796.80 million. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $726.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.53.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $215.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $251.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

