Brokerages Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will announce $51.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $240.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.00 million to $249.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $280.51 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $287.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PING. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $29.80.

In other news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $320,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

