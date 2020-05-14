Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.03). Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 135.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.34). Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $12.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,566 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,272,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 982,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2,412.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 597,473 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,600 shares during the period.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

