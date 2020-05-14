Brokerages Expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Installed Building Products reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBP. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday. Evercore ISI upgraded Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.82.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $80.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 30.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Earnings History and Estimates for Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP)

