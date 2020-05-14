Brokerages Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.50). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.26) to ($2.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a negative net margin of 255.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.47. 769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,929. The stock has a market cap of $472.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth about $5,338,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 209.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

