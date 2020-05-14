Brokerages Expect SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) to Post ($0.02) Earnings Per Share

Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SMTC an industry rank of 123 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMTC during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMTC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SMTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $85.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.44. SMTC has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMTC will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

