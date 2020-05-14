Brokerages Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $325.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.00. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

In other news, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047 over the last three months. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

