Brokerages Set $13.00 Target Price for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $13.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Technologies International an industry rank of 175 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

NASDAQ NTIC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. Northern Technologies International has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $74.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Technologies International will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 39,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

