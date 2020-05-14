Brokers Offer Predictions for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AIMT. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

AIMT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 675,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,476. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Health Science Us Holdi Nestle acquired 937,500 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,070,165 shares of company stock valued at $31,650,792 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Aimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

