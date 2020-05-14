Brokers Set Expectations for Cummins Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CMI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cummins from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

Cummins stock traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.76. 89,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,317. Cummins has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average of $163.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after buying an additional 98,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,306,000 after purchasing an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after purchasing an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.82%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

