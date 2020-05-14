Brokers Set Expectations for Omeros Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omeros in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.80) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09).

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $23.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.92 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Omeros currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

OMER stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. 35,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,596. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a market cap of $770.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.95. Omeros has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omeros by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 52.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.