Brokers Set Expectations for Vista Outdoor Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 50,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,723. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 13.2% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.