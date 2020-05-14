Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Stake Lowered by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,944,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,167 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 3.7% of First Manhattan Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.82% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $572,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Virginia National Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 206,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,208. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

