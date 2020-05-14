Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 335,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

NYSE BBU traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $26.63. 6,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,811. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 352,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after buying an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,792,000. Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 185,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 23,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 744,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,862,000 after buying an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

