Brooktree Capital Management Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 3.3% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. PFG Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 30,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 813,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 20,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

