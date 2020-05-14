Brooktree Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 132.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,841 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for about 5.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management owned approximately 2.10% of PAR Technology worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PAR Technology by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in PAR Technology by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PAR Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PAR Technology by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 60.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAR traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,348. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. PAR Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $385.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.32.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

