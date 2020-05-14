Brooktree Capital Management Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Brooktree Capital Management trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.6% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $12.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $498.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,802,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,340. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $458.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.50. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $510.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

