Brooktree Capital Management Makes New Investment in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 2.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned about 0.06% of DXC Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 85.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,077,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,804,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,180,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after acquiring an additional 788,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,279. DXC Technology Co has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

