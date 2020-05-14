Brooktree Capital Management Purchases 2,342 Shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Cimpress accounts for 4.2% of Brooktree Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management owned 0.24% of Cimpress worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cimpress by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cimpress by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cimpress by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cimpress presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $5.50 on Thursday, reaching $69.03. 529,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,901. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00. Cimpress NV has a one year low of $40.80 and a one year high of $145.09.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.46). Cimpress had a net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.23%. The business had revenue of $597.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimpress NV will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

