Brooktree Capital Management Sells 829 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Brooktree Capital Management decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 487,229 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Langenberg & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.38.

HON stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,225,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,949. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.20.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

