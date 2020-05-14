Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,470 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 161.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.64, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.08.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

