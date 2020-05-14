BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 216.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 401,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,711. The company has a market cap of $183.74 million and a PE ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

