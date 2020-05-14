Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,419 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. grace capital purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

